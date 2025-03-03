Budget Battle: U.S. Faces Looming Government Shutdown
As the March 14 deadline looms, U.S. Congress struggles to reach a deal to prevent a government shutdown. Disputes over President Trump's budgetary actions and Democrats' opposition are central issues. Failure to agree could lead to widespread federal worker furloughs and suspension of nonessential government services.
Less than two weeks remain before the U.S. government faces the threat of a shutdown on March 14, with Republicans and Democrats yet to agree on a spending deal. President Trump's involvement has further complicated the negotiations.
The contention arises from Trump's disregard for congressional spending laws and Democrats' demand for protections against further layoffs and program cuts. Meanwhile, Republicans accuse Democrats of introducing restrictive measures. Both parties continue to work towards a compromise.
If a deal isn't reached, the government could furlough hundreds of thousands of workers and halt nonessential services. This ongoing budget conflict underscores significant political and economic tensions in Washington.
(With inputs from agencies.)
