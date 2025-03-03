Left Menu

Global Political and Economic Events: Upcoming Highlights

A detailed agenda of political and economic events is presented, spanning global locations from March 3 to April 30. The itinerary includes state visits, diplomatic meetings, cultural festivals, and significant anniversaries. Key events include EU summits, G20 meetings, and international celebrations like World Water Day.

Global Political and Economic Events: Upcoming Highlights
A comprehensive agenda of global political and economic events is unfolding from March 3 to April 30. Notably, leaders from Latvia, Poland, and Lebanon embark on state visits to strengthen diplomatic relations.

Major international events include the ITB Berlin 2025 attended by Thailand's Prime Minister and the Venice Carnival 2025 cherished worldwide for its cultural splendor. Furthermore, economic discussions are set to take centerstage at the European Investment Bank Group keynote by EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis in Luxembourg.

Significantly, International Women's Day on March 8 and Global World Water Day on March 22 will foster global cultural reflection and activism. These events demonstrate a myriad of diplomatic, economic, and cultural initiatives shaping the political landscape worldwide.

