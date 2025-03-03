Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Urges National Conference to Defend Article 370

In a recent address, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti urged the National Conference to defend the rights and self-respect of Jammu and Kashmir people, particularly concerning the abrogation of Article 370. She criticized the state government for not addressing this issue and highlighted ongoing local challenges beyond statehood restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:38 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Urges National Conference to Defend Article 370
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal, People's Democratic Party supremo Mehbooba Mufti called upon the National Conference to take a firm stand on the abrogation of Article 370, imploring Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to advocate for the rights and dignity of Jammu and Kashmir's populace.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the former chief minister criticized the National Conference for allegedly endorsing the Article 370 abrogation. Mufti pointed out that the recent address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in the assembly session conspicuously omitted any mention of the resolution favoring the restoration of Article 370, which was passed by the House in November.

Mufti, expressing discontent with the current administration, emphasized that the issues confronting Jammu and Kashmir extended beyond merely regaining statehood. She urged Abdullah to act in line with the electorate's aspirations and recalled her tenure when her party resisted external pressure, advocating for local interests in partnership with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025