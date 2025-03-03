Mehbooba Mufti Urges National Conference to Defend Article 370

In a fervent appeal, People's Democratic Party supremo Mehbooba Mufti called upon the National Conference to take a firm stand on the abrogation of Article 370, imploring Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to advocate for the rights and dignity of Jammu and Kashmir's populace.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the former chief minister criticized the National Conference for allegedly endorsing the Article 370 abrogation. Mufti pointed out that the recent address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in the assembly session conspicuously omitted any mention of the resolution favoring the restoration of Article 370, which was passed by the House in November.

Mufti, expressing discontent with the current administration, emphasized that the issues confronting Jammu and Kashmir extended beyond merely regaining statehood. She urged Abdullah to act in line with the electorate's aspirations and recalled her tenure when her party resisted external pressure, advocating for local interests in partnership with the BJP.

