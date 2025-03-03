Tragedy Strikes Mannheim Carnival as Car Crashes into Crowd

A tragic incident unfolded in Mannheim, Germany, as a car plowed into a crowd amid carnival festivities, resulting in at least one death and multiple injuries. The driver was apprehended, although whether this was a deliberate act remains uncertain, leaving the community in shock.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes with individuals lying injured on the ground and emergency services scrambling to assist. Speculation about the attack's connection to carnival activities is widespread as the region celebrated with parades marking Rose Monday, although the main events in Mannheim concluded on Sunday.

Security had been elevated nationwide following threats linked to various violent incidents across Germany in recent months. Ministerial officials, including Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, responded swiftly, with Faeser canceling parade attendance in Cologne due to the Mannheim tragedy, underscoring the gravity of safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)