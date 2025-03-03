Assessing the Impact of Trump's Tariff Strategy

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro expressed confidence on Monday that President Donald Trump's tariffs would have a minimal effect on U.S. consumer prices. According to Navarro, concurrent efforts to deregulate industries, reduce federal government size, and boost energy production will offset any adverse impacts.

Navarro emphasized Trump's unwavering commitment to this economic path as essential for strengthening America. He argued that these measures will lead to a prosperous future with rising real wages and increased employment opportunities.

Speaking to CNBC, Navarro maintained that the president's economic approach would secure America's prosperity and job growth, underscoring his dedication to this strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)