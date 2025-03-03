Left Menu

Clash at Jadavpur: Political Rallies and Tensions Rise Over Minister's Visit

Tensions flared as political activists organized rallies following an incident involving Education Minister Bratya Basu at Jadavpur University. BJP and leftist student groups clashed over the minister's car allegedly injuring two students. The BJP condemned the clashes, while leftist groups demanded Basu's resignation over the incident.

Updated: 03-03-2025 19:44 IST
Kolkata witnessed escalating tensions as activists from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Students Federation of India organized rallies on Monday in response to an incident involving Education Minister Bratya Basu at Jadavpur University. The altercation on March 1 led to two students being injured, reportedly by Basu's moving car.

Amid heightened slogan shouting, police deployed security to prevent further confrontations. The BJP's youth wing called for an end to campus clashes disrupting academic activities, while the CPI(M) student wing protested injuries caused to students during the minister's visit.

BJYM president Indranil Khan condemned what he described as a Marxist-Maoist influence on campus and criticized the ruling TMC for alleged complicity. Meanwhile, SFI leader Suvajit Sarkar demanded Education Minister Basu's resignation for his alleged role in the incident. The political turmoil underscores ongoing tension between student groups and the ruling party in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

