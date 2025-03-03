Left Menu

Mayawati's Bold Party Reforms: A New Chapter for BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has expelled her nephew Akash Anand from the party, citing his "selfish and arrogant" response to her previous actions. Akash expressed his continued loyalty to Mayawati and the party. This move follows accusations against Akash's father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, for divisive activities within BSP.

Updated: 03-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:58 IST
In a decisive move, Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, has expelled her nephew, Akash Anand, from the party. This came in the wake of what she described as a "selfish and arrogant" response from Akash concerning his removal from key positions.

Mayawati's actions highlight ongoing internal conflicts within the BSP, particularly focusing on Akash's alleged undue influence by his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth. This is not the first disciplinary action against Siddharth, who was previously expelled for factionalism.

Despite his expulsion, Akash reiterated his unwavering dedication to Mayawati and the BSP. He emphasized that the movement is more than a career—it's a mission for the rights and self-respect of underprivileged communities. Akash remains resolute in his commitment to the Bahujan movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

