A Nation's Tears: Final Farewell for Hostage Victims

Mourners gathered in Israel to pay their respects at the final funeral services for eight hostages whose remains were returned from Gaza amid the ceasefire's initial stage.

Among them was Itzhak Elgarat, a 68-year-old abducted by Hamas militants from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Israeli authorities confirmed Elgarat died in captivity but offered no details on the circumstances of his death.

His brother, Danny Elgarat, addressed attendees, reflecting on their last conversation and lamenting the government's failure. He criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership, accusing him of abandoning his brother and jeopardizing hostages' lives during negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)