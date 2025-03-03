Left Menu

Maharashtra's Opposition Seeks Rotation for Key Assembly Post

The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance is yet to claim the Leader of Opposition post in Maharashtra's assembly. The NCP has proposed rotating the post among its members, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress. The parties are negotiating this arrangement while Shiv Sena (UBT) cites its significant seat count as a basis for priority.

Updated: 03-03-2025 20:50 IST
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is contemplating a novel approach for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) role within the Maharashtra assembly by rotating the position among its three key parties.

Jitendra Awhad of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has proposed that the LoP role should be shared among the NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) for 18 months each. This would ensure representation for each within the state's legislative body.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), having the most seats within the opposition, has expressed interest in claiming the position first, but the alliance considers the rotational approach as a strategic move to strengthen their collective opposition.

