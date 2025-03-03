Left Menu

Women's Journeys, A Political Rumble, and Conservation Agendas: Monday Headlines

The top stories include Prime Minister Modi applauding women's inspiring journeys on the NaMo App, controversy over fat-shaming posts by Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed, and BSP chief Mayawati expelling her nephew. Additionally, discussions on international cooperation and wildlife conservation along with legal rulings on visually impaired employment were among the highlights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:16 IST
Women's Journeys, A Political Rumble, and Conservation Agendas: Monday Headlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised compelling stories shared by women on the NaMo App, as he announced some would manage his social media accounts on International Women's Day. Discussions about women's achievements took center stage in a digital open forum.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed found herself in hot water after posting fat-shaming comments about Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma. The comments stirred significant backlash from sports lovers and politicians, including Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who labeled them deeply shameful.

In other political news, Mayawati, chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party, expelled her nephew Akash Anand, citing party interests. Meanwhile, the Indian government discussed bilateral relations with Belgium, focusing on future areas of cooperation like semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

