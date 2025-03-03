Women's Journeys, A Political Rumble, and Conservation Agendas: Monday Headlines
The top stories include Prime Minister Modi applauding women’s inspiring journeys on the NaMo App, controversy over fat-shaming posts by Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed, and BSP chief Mayawati expelling her nephew. Additionally, discussions on international cooperation and wildlife conservation along with legal rulings on visually impaired employment were among the highlights.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised compelling stories shared by women on the NaMo App, as he announced some would manage his social media accounts on International Women's Day. Discussions about women's achievements took center stage in a digital open forum.
Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed found herself in hot water after posting fat-shaming comments about Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma. The comments stirred significant backlash from sports lovers and politicians, including Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who labeled them deeply shameful.
In other political news, Mayawati, chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party, expelled her nephew Akash Anand, citing party interests. Meanwhile, the Indian government discussed bilateral relations with Belgium, focusing on future areas of cooperation like semiconductors and artificial intelligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mayawati's Clarion Call for Dedicated BSP Successors
Mayawati Questions US Funds in Indian Elections
BSP Leader Demands Arrest Over Threats to Mayawati
BSP Demands Arrest Amidst Uproar Over Udit Raj's Controversial Remarks on Mayawati
Udit Raj's Rhetorical Battle Against Mayawati: A Call for Social Justice