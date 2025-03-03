Tragedy Strikes Carnivals: Car Attack in Mannheim

A tragic incident occurred on a festive Monday in Mannheim, Germany, as a car plowed into a crowd, resulting in the deaths of at least two individuals and leaving several others critically injured, as reported by local media. The incident cast a shadow over the region's carnival celebrations, where police had been on heightened alert due to potential threats.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Rhineland-Palatinate, was quickly detained by law enforcement. Authorities stated he acted alone, ruling out a broader threat to public safety. Investigation continues to determine whether the act was deliberate or connected to the German carnival festivities, reaching their peak on Rose Monday.

In light of the recent tragedy, security concerns have escalated in Germany, following a series of recent violent events, including previous car rammings and threats associated with the Islamic State militant group. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser even opted to cancel her attendance at Cologne's major parade, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)