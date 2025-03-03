Left Menu

Nguema Sets Sights on Gabon's Presidency in 2025

Gabon's interim president, Brice Oligui Nguema, will run in the country's presidential election on April 12, 2025. Nguema, who took power via a military coup, aims to end the longstanding rule of Ali Bongo's family. He announced his candidacy amid a supportive crowd in Libreville.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:42 IST
Nguema

Gabon's interim President Brice Oligui Nguema has announced his intention to run in the nation's upcoming presidential election set for April 12, 2025. His candidacy marks a significant political event in the Central African country.

In a dramatic speech delivered during a heavy downpour in Libreville, Nguema declared his decision to run after much deliberation and urging from his supporters. His announcement comes as Gabon emerges from a period of political upheaval.

Nguema seized power in a military coup that ousted the family of Ali Bongo, ending their long rule over the oil-rich yet impoverished nation. The coup is one of several in West and Central Africa between 2020 and 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

