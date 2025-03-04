Congressional Guests Highlight Key National Issues Amid Trump's Address

As President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his address to Congress, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle aim to seize the limelight by inviting guests emblematic of their stances on America's crucial issues.

Democrats emphasize Trump's aggressive federal downsizing, exemplified by former federal workers laid off under Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, and the impact of potential funding cuts on vital social programs. They showcase stories like that of a Las Vegas family reliant on Medicaid while Republicans underscore immigration enforcement with guests like Olivia Hayes, whose husband was killed by an illegal immigrant.

Additionally, controversies surrounding transgender women in sports and the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict are spotlighted with guests like former college swimmer Riley Gaines and individuals affected by the recent Hamas attack. These selections set the stage for heated discussions during Trump's anticipated Congressional address.

(With inputs from agencies.)