Left Menu

Health Concerns Loom Over Imran Khan: Medical Checkup Conducted at Adiala Jail

A medical team conducted a check-up on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan at Adiala Jail amid health concerns reported by the PTI party. Despite allegations of solitary confinement, the official report is still pending. Speculation suggests Khan might be relocated, though officials have not confirmed this.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-03-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 10:29 IST
Health Concerns Loom Over Imran Khan: Medical Checkup Conducted at Adiala Jail
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A team from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) visited Adiala Jail to assess the health of Imran Khan, the imprisoned former prime minister of Pakistan. Concerns have arisen following reports by his party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), regarding his health deteriorating during incarceration.

The medical team, led by Dr. Altaf Hussain and comprising specialists from various fields, conducted a 30-minute check-up. This move comes after PTI officials, including Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram, accused the government of isolating Khan and limiting family visits, which fueled apprehensions about his well-being.

Although the doctors have yet to release their findings, rumors of Khan's potential transfer to another location persist, yet lack official confirmation. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister mentioned a possible relocation plan, but no concrete plans have been disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025