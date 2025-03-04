Health Concerns Loom Over Imran Khan: Medical Checkup Conducted at Adiala Jail

A team from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) visited Adiala Jail to assess the health of Imran Khan, the imprisoned former prime minister of Pakistan. Concerns have arisen following reports by his party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), regarding his health deteriorating during incarceration.

The medical team, led by Dr. Altaf Hussain and comprising specialists from various fields, conducted a 30-minute check-up. This move comes after PTI officials, including Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram, accused the government of isolating Khan and limiting family visits, which fueled apprehensions about his well-being.

Although the doctors have yet to release their findings, rumors of Khan's potential transfer to another location persist, yet lack official confirmation. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister mentioned a possible relocation plan, but no concrete plans have been disclosed.

