Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over SP MLA Abu Azmi's 'Aurangzeb' Remarks

SP MLA Abu Azmi faces legal action after praising Aurangzeb. The police registered a zero FIR in Thane, later transferred to Mumbai. Political tensions rise as Shiv Sena demands a sedition case against Azmi, following his clarification that the Mughal emperor's actions weren't anti-Hindu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:37 IST
Controversy Erupts Over SP MLA Abu Azmi's 'Aurangzeb' Remarks
Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A zero FIR was swiftly registered against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi at the Naupada Police Station in Thane, subsequently transferred to the Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai, following his contentious remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

According to the police, charges were framed under sections 299, 302, 356(1), and 356(2) of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita. Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske filed a case at Wagle Estate Police Station, voicing strong opposition to Azmi's statement praising Aurangzeb as a competent administrator.

Mhaske, arriving at the police station, vehemently demanded a sedition case against Azmi, claiming he has 'no right to stay in India.' Azmi addressed the media, defending his comments by highlighting Aurangzeb's diverse administration, which included Hindus, and urging against a communal interpretation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025