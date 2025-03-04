Controversy Erupts Over SP MLA Abu Azmi's 'Aurangzeb' Remarks

A zero FIR was swiftly registered against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi at the Naupada Police Station in Thane, subsequently transferred to the Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai, following his contentious remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

According to the police, charges were framed under sections 299, 302, 356(1), and 356(2) of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita. Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske filed a case at Wagle Estate Police Station, voicing strong opposition to Azmi's statement praising Aurangzeb as a competent administrator.

Mhaske, arriving at the police station, vehemently demanded a sedition case against Azmi, claiming he has 'no right to stay in India.' Azmi addressed the media, defending his comments by highlighting Aurangzeb's diverse administration, which included Hindus, and urging against a communal interpretation.

(With inputs from agencies.)