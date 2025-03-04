Controversy Surrounds MLA Abu Asim Azmi's Aurangzeb Remarks

Mumbai Police have initiated an inquiry into remarks made by Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, which praised Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, officials reported on Tuesday.

The case originated from a complaint lodged by Lok Sabha member Naresh Mhaske in Thane. It alleged Azmi hurt religious sentiments, leading to an FIR being registered.

This FIR has now been passed on to Mumbai authorities, who filed a new case against Azmi under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Tuesday. The political and social backlash continues to escalate.

