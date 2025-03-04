Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds MLA Abu Asim Azmi's Aurangzeb Remarks

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi is under investigation for comments praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, resulting in outrage and calls for his suspension. An FIR was filed against him for attempting to hurt religious sentiments. The case has been transferred from Thane Police to Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police have initiated an inquiry into remarks made by Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, which praised Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, officials reported on Tuesday.

The case originated from a complaint lodged by Lok Sabha member Naresh Mhaske in Thane. It alleged Azmi hurt religious sentiments, leading to an FIR being registered.

This FIR has now been passed on to Mumbai authorities, who filed a new case against Azmi under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Tuesday. The political and social backlash continues to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

