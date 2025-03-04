Global Reactions to Trump's Halt on Ukraine Military Aid

U.S. President Donald Trump has stirred international controversy by halting military aid to Ukraine, a decision that has garnered widespread criticism from allies and adversaries alike. The move comes after a dispute with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, generating concerns over regional stability.

The suspension of aid has prompted global leaders to voice their concerns. U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen condemned the pause, arguing it empowers Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggressive tactics. Meanwhile, Oleksandr Merezhko from Ukraine's parliament fears this action pushes Ukraine towards capitulation to Russia's demands.

European leaders, including Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and French Junior Minister Benjamin Haddad, echoed sentiments that peace in Europe hinges on supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. The decision has catalyzed calls for increased European self-reliance in defense, as highlighted by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

(With inputs from agencies.)