Political Storm in Maharashtra: Azmi's Remarks on Aurangzeb Spark Controversy

Maharashtra's political landscape is in turmoil after Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi's comments on Aurangzeb. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde demands Azmi's suspension, while Azmi claims his statements were twisted. The issue escalated with an FIR filed against Azmi, and the BJP questioning INDIA bloc members' stance on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:49 IST
Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of controversial remarks by Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi regarding Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared that steps were underway to seek Azmi's suspension from the legislative assembly. 'We have condemned his statement. Such words won't be tolerated, and the citizens of Maharashtra will hold him accountable,' Shinde asserted during a press briefing.

Earlier, Azmi claimed his comments had been misinterpreted and expressed willingness to retract them if they offended anyone. 'My words have been twisted. I am simply echoing what historians and writers have said about Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Ali,' Azmi stated. Despite clarifying that his remarks weren't meant to derogate figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Azmi conveyed readiness to apologize, emphasizing the issue's unnecessary politicization.

Amidst rising tensions, a zero FIR was lodged against Azmi at Thane's Naupada Police Station, later transferred to Mumbai's Marine Drive police division. Azmi had reportedly described Aurangzeb as an effective administrator, sparking considerable backlash. The BJP seized this opportunity to challenge the INDIA bloc, questioning their stance on the historical figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

