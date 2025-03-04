Left Menu

10-Minute Suspension Drama in Assam Assembly: Opposition AIUDF Legislators Face Heat

In the Assam Assembly, all AIUDF legislators were suspended for 10 minutes due to persistent demands for a privilege motion against Health Minister Ashok Singhal. Deputy Speaker Numal Momin's decision followed disruptions and adjournments. Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi was also suspended for demanding a vote on a rejected resolution.

In a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday, the Assam Assembly witnessed the suspension of all AIUDF legislators for 10 minutes. This was due to the opposition party's relentless push for a breach of privilege motion against Health Minister Ashok Singhal, following his alleged remarks against Bengali-speaking Muslims.

The disruptions led to multiple adjournments, and Deputy Speaker Numal Momin, overseeing the session, urged AIUDF members to adhere to procedural norms. However, their insistence on the motion resulted in the temporary suspension as Momin reiterated the importance of uninterrupted Assembly proceedings funded by taxpayers.

Adding to the day's turmoil, Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi faced suspension for the remainder of the day. His defiance over the withdrawal of a resolution on the Old Pension Scheme, which had been turned down by a voice vote, led to heated exchanges and ultimately, his exclusion from the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

