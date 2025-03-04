Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party on Religious Sentiments
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of manipulating India's religious sentiments. He emphasized the nation's strong foundation in cultural icons like Lord Ram, Krishna, and Shiva. Highlighting SP's ideological departure, Adityanath urged adherence to inclusive development and India's spiritual heritage.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday criticized the Samajwadi Party for allegedly manipulating India's religious sentiments, branding their actions as a deviation from inclusive development principles.
Speaking in the assembly, Adityanath underscored the importance of cultural icons such as Lord Ram, Krishna, and Shiva as pillars of India's unity and strength.
He challenged the Samajwadi Party's loyalty to its founding principles, while spotlighting recent efforts to preserve and reclaim cultural sites in the state.
