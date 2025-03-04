Tamil Nadu's Political Battleground: Delimitation and Linguistic Tensions

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is heating up as Chief Minister M K Stalin prepares to chair an all-party meeting on the contentious issue of Lok Sabha seat delimitation. The DMK-led state government has been at odds with the BJP-led Centre on various issues, including educational funding and alleged Hindi imposition.

While the AIADMK and other key state parties will participate, the BJP and some nationalist groups have opted out of the discussion. Alongside delimitation, the issue of the three-language policy continues to fuel political debates, with the BJP planning a signature campaign to rally support.

The upcoming delimitation exercise, set for post-2026 Census, adds weight to political strategies as both the DMK and opposition parties prepare for the Assembly elections due in 2026, potentially reshaping Tamil Nadu's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)