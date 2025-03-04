Left Menu

Strategic Allies: Russia and Myanmar’s Military Entente

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Myanmar's military leader, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, to solidify ties as Myanmar faces Western isolation and sanctions. Russia supports Myanmar through military aid and diplomatic backing, despite international opposition. The meeting underscores their mutual cooperation against Western pressures.

Strategic Allies: Russia and Myanmar’s Military Entente
Russian President Vladimir Putin is engaging in strategic discussions with Myanmar's military head, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, highlighting the growing collaboration between the two nations amid Western sanctions and isolation efforts.

Myanmar, under Min Aung Hlaing, overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, resulting in a violent crackdown viewed globally as a civil war. Despite this, Russia and China remain its principal allies, supplying arms and diplomatic support.

In a further showing of solidarity, Russia and Myanmar have embarked on military drills and struck agreements on nuclear development, while Russia condemns Western sanctions as "illegitimate." Myanmar's opposition sees these moves as desperate bids for legitimacy by trading resources to gain international backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

