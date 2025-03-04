Strategic Allies: Russia and Myanmar’s Military Entente
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Myanmar's military leader, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, to solidify ties as Myanmar faces Western isolation and sanctions. Russia supports Myanmar through military aid and diplomatic backing, despite international opposition. The meeting underscores their mutual cooperation against Western pressures.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin is engaging in strategic discussions with Myanmar's military head, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, highlighting the growing collaboration between the two nations amid Western sanctions and isolation efforts.
Myanmar, under Min Aung Hlaing, overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, resulting in a violent crackdown viewed globally as a civil war. Despite this, Russia and China remain its principal allies, supplying arms and diplomatic support.
In a further showing of solidarity, Russia and Myanmar have embarked on military drills and struck agreements on nuclear development, while Russia condemns Western sanctions as "illegitimate." Myanmar's opposition sees these moves as desperate bids for legitimacy by trading resources to gain international backing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Myanmar
- military
- sanctions
- Putin
- Min Aung Hlaing
- arms
- support
- cooperation
- nuclear
ALSO READ
BJP MP Trivedi Raises Alarms Over Congress MP Gogoi's Alleged Foreign Links
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis
Taiwan's Strategic Arms Deal with the U.S.: A Defense Boost Amidst Growing Tensions
Putin's Adviser Ushakov on Bilateral Ukraine Talks in Riyadh
Trump-Putin Negotiations: A New Chapter in U.S.-Russia Relations