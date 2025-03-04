Russian President Vladimir Putin is engaging in strategic discussions with Myanmar's military head, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, highlighting the growing collaboration between the two nations amid Western sanctions and isolation efforts.

Myanmar, under Min Aung Hlaing, overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, resulting in a violent crackdown viewed globally as a civil war. Despite this, Russia and China remain its principal allies, supplying arms and diplomatic support.

In a further showing of solidarity, Russia and Myanmar have embarked on military drills and struck agreements on nuclear development, while Russia condemns Western sanctions as "illegitimate." Myanmar's opposition sees these moves as desperate bids for legitimacy by trading resources to gain international backing.

