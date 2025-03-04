Controversy Erupts Over Aurangzeb Remarks by Abu Azmi

The political landscape in Maharashtra has been stirred by comments from Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, who referred to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb as a good administrator. This assertion drew a robust response from Congress leader Harish Rawat, who described Aurangzeb as an autocratic ruler whose divisive policies marked the decline of the Mughal Empire.

Azmi, however, clarified his statement, suggesting that his words were misinterpreted. He expressed willingness to withdraw his remarks if they offended sentiments, insisting his comments were based on historical accounts rather than personal views. "I have not made any derogatory comment about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or any other respected figures," Azmi said in a video message.

The backlash has been significant, with the BJP questioning the intentions of INDIA bloc members and an FIR registered against Azmi, highlighting the escalating political tension. The controversy even prompted disruptions in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, with Azmi criticizing the politicization of the issue and its impact on governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)