Starmer Backs Zelenskiy's Steadfast Strive for Peace

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's unwavering efforts to achieve peace, during a phone call on Tuesday. Starmer emphasized the importance of a lasting solution for Ukraine and encouraged all parties to work collaboratively towards that goal.

Updated: 04-03-2025 23:19 IST
In a phone call on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced his support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's dedicated pursuit of peace. Starmer highlighted the critical need for a sustainable resolution in Ukraine, stressing the significance of collaborative efforts from all parties involved.

A statement from Starmer's office underscored the prime minister's appreciation of Zelenskiy's unwavering commitment to peace. The conversation between the two leaders emphasized the immediate necessity to establish a lasting and secure peace in Ukraine.

Starmer's spokeswoman reiterated the prime minister's stance, urging for a united front to hasten peace processes in the region.

