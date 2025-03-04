Starmer Backs Zelenskiy's Steadfast Strive for Peace

In a phone call on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced his support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's dedicated pursuit of peace. Starmer highlighted the critical need for a sustainable resolution in Ukraine, stressing the significance of collaborative efforts from all parties involved.

A statement from Starmer's office underscored the prime minister's appreciation of Zelenskiy's unwavering commitment to peace. The conversation between the two leaders emphasized the immediate necessity to establish a lasting and secure peace in Ukraine.

Starmer's spokeswoman reiterated the prime minister's stance, urging for a united front to hasten peace processes in the region.

