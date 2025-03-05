Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks Resolution After Oval Office Clash with Trump

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy expressed regret over a conflict with Trump, underscoring Kyiv's willingness to negotiate peace. A dispute over U.S. military aid halted a potential deal. Zelenskiy emphasized appreciation for U.S. support while European allies reacted to the implications of Trump's foreign policy shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 00:34 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed regret following a heated confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last week, which resulted in a halt to military aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of negotiations and expressed readiness to finalize a deal granting the U.S. access to Ukrainian minerals to mend ties.

The incident has pressured European allies to support Ukraine amid concerns about a possible shift in U.S. foreign policy under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

