Zelenskiy Seeks Resolution After Oval Office Clash with Trump
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy expressed regret over a conflict with Trump, underscoring Kyiv's willingness to negotiate peace. A dispute over U.S. military aid halted a potential deal. Zelenskiy emphasized appreciation for U.S. support while European allies reacted to the implications of Trump's foreign policy shift.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed regret following a heated confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last week, which resulted in a halt to military aid to Ukraine.
Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of negotiations and expressed readiness to finalize a deal granting the U.S. access to Ukrainian minerals to mend ties.
The incident has pressured European allies to support Ukraine amid concerns about a possible shift in U.S. foreign policy under Trump's administration.
