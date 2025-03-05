Diplomatic Boost: Jaishankar’s Strategic UK-Ireland Tour

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in high-level discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, conveying greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and examining perspectives on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar's visit to the UK and Ireland included a series of critical dialogues with UK officials, addressing the ongoing negotiations for the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, which aims to enhance their annual bilateral trade partnership. In discussions with UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, the progress of the FTA negotiations was a focal point.

The agenda also covered topics such as talent flow and joint efforts in addressing trafficking and extremism during Jaishankar's talks with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Later, Jaishankar will engage in a discussion at the Chatham House think tank on India's global role, followed by his visit to Dublin for further diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)