Left Menu

Diplomatic Boost: Jaishankar’s Strategic UK-Ireland Tour

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar embarked on a six-day visit to the UK and Ireland, holding talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on bilateral cooperation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Discussions included progress on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and people-to-people exchanges, with meetings scheduled in Dublin and new consulate inaugurations in Belfast and Manchester.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-03-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 00:49 IST
Diplomatic Boost: Jaishankar’s Strategic UK-Ireland Tour
visit
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in high-level discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, conveying greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and examining perspectives on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar's visit to the UK and Ireland included a series of critical dialogues with UK officials, addressing the ongoing negotiations for the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, which aims to enhance their annual bilateral trade partnership. In discussions with UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, the progress of the FTA negotiations was a focal point.

The agenda also covered topics such as talent flow and joint efforts in addressing trafficking and extremism during Jaishankar's talks with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Later, Jaishankar will engage in a discussion at the Chatham House think tank on India's global role, followed by his visit to Dublin for further diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025