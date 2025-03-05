GOP Navigates Challenging Town Hall Dynamics Amid Activist Protests
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson advised Republican lawmakers against holding public town-hall meetings due to protest disruptions. He attributes the unrest to activists and suggests alternative engagement methods. Democrats argue Republicans are avoiding accountability, while some GOP members cite safety concerns at such events.
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson urged Republican lawmakers on Tuesday to steer clear of public town-hall meetings, which have recently escalated into tense confrontations over actions involving President Donald Trump, including the firing of federal employees and defunding of government programs.
Johnson attributed the turmoil to orchestrated efforts by Democrats and activist groups, labeling them as "professional protesters." He advised that lawmakers avoid providing a platform for these disruptions, recommending alternative venues like small group gatherings or telephone conferences to connect with constituents.
Democrats, however, criticized Republicans for allegedly avoiding engagements with ordinary citizens, claiming they fear facing questions about controversial policies. Some Republicans raised concerns about activist protests outside lawmakers' residences and other venues, citing personal safety as a significant issue during in-person town halls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
