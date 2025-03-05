U.S. Diplomacy Scores: BlackRock Consortium Buys Panama Canal Ports

On Tuesday, CK Hutchison Holdings made headlines by agreeing to offload its holdings in a key Panama Canal port operator to a consortium supported by BlackRock Inc. This comes amid concerted efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to mitigate China's burgeoning influence in the Central American region.

The sale, valued at $22.8 billion, encompasses not just Panama but a swath of international ports. It aligns with Trump's diplomatic maneuvers ahead of his Congressional address, where he plans to highlight the achievements of his second term. Trump's administration had expressed concerns over Chinese and Hong Kong presence at both canal gateways, citing security risks.

The transaction grants the BlackRock-led consortium a commanding 90% stake in the Panama Ports Company. Despite ongoing investigations by Panamanian authorities into CK Hutchison's contract validity, the deal marks BlackRock's largest foray into infrastructure, potentially reshaping the strategic maritime landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)