Egypt Unveils $53 Billion Reconstruction Plan for Gaza Amidst Political Tensions

In a powerful stance against the US proposal to relocate Gaza's population, Arab leaders have endorsed Egypt's comprehensive $53 billion plan to reconstruct the Gaza Strip, ensuring its 2 million Palestinians remain. The decision was announced by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi during a pivotal summit in Cairo.

High-profile attendees included the emir of Qatar, the UAE's vice president, and Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, whose support is deemed essential for Gaza's postwar future. UN Secretary-General António Guterres was also in attendance, signaling global interest and concern over the region's future.

Egypt's plan aims for a sustainable and green reconstruction of Gaza by 2030, transforming it with new housing, industrial zones, and upgraded infrastructure while preserving Palestinian sovereignty. The ambitious project aligns with a broader call for peace and Palestinian statehood, a goal that Arab nations and Palestine assert cannot be overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)