Left Menu

Japan's Defence Strategy: Quality Over Quantity

Japan emphasizes the quality of its defense capabilities over budget size, responding to calls for increased spending to counter China. The government aims to exceed 2% of GDP in defense budgets by 2027, following criticism from a U.S. advisor about slow spending increases in Japan and Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 05-03-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 08:17 IST
Japan's Defence Strategy: Quality Over Quantity
  • Country:
  • Japan

In response to international pressure, Japan asserts its focus on enhancing the quality of its defense capabilities rather than merely increasing the size of its budget. This strategic approach was highlighted by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi during a press conference on Wednesday.

Hayashi emphasized that the government prioritizes substance over sheer financial allocation, aiming to surpass defense budgets constituting over 2% of the country's GDP by the fiscal year 2027. This decision counters calls from a U.S. advisory figure associated with former President Trump, who urged Japan to bolster its defense readiness in the face of China's growing influence.

The remarks from Elbridge Colby, previously nominated as a Pentagon policy advisor, criticized both Japan and Taiwan for their slow-paced adjustment in defense spending. Japan's leadership underscores a strategy that values capability enhancement without relying solely on budget expansions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025