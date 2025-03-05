In response to international pressure, Japan asserts its focus on enhancing the quality of its defense capabilities rather than merely increasing the size of its budget. This strategic approach was highlighted by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi during a press conference on Wednesday.

Hayashi emphasized that the government prioritizes substance over sheer financial allocation, aiming to surpass defense budgets constituting over 2% of the country's GDP by the fiscal year 2027. This decision counters calls from a U.S. advisory figure associated with former President Trump, who urged Japan to bolster its defense readiness in the face of China's growing influence.

The remarks from Elbridge Colby, previously nominated as a Pentagon policy advisor, criticized both Japan and Taiwan for their slow-paced adjustment in defense spending. Japan's leadership underscores a strategy that values capability enhancement without relying solely on budget expansions.

