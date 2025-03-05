Trump's Defiant Congressional Address Sparks Controversy and Tension
President Donald Trump's address to Congress was marked by Democratic protests and disruptions. Trump vowed to enact new tariffs, praised Elon Musk, and pushed for tax cuts despite opposition. His speech mirrored past campaign rallies, adding volatility to U.S. politics and international relations.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a combative address to Congress, facing protests from Democratic lawmakers who interrupted and walked out during his speech. The address marked a tumultuous six weeks in office, with Trump altering U.S. foreign policy and initiating trade tensions with key allies.
The longest presidential address to Congress in modern times followed market unrest triggered by new tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. Not shying away from controversy, Trump critiqued his predecessor, tackled immigration, and affirmed his commitment to peace negotiations with Russia while criticizing Ukraine.
Amid growing tensions, Trump called for sweeping tax cuts despite potential debt implications and praised Elon Musk's cost-cutting initiatives. Though his policies received mixed reactions, with Democrats protesting and signs of division among Republicans, Trump embraced the discord as a mark of his transformative agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
