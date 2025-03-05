Stalin Criticizes BJP for Linguistic Partiality

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has expressed strong criticism of the BJP-led union government, accusing it of providing only superficial support for the Tamil language while promoting Hindi and Sanskrit. Stalin's remarks were part of his ongoing series focusing on opposition to the imposition of Hindi.

Stalin referenced DMK founder C.N. Annadurai's stance, highlighting that the party advocates for equal recognition of all Indian languages. Despite claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respects Tamil, Stalin pointed to disproportional funding as evidence of the BJP's alleged hostility toward Tamil.

Between 2014 and 2023, the government allotted significantly more funds to Sanskrit institutions compared to Tamil, reflecting what Stalin called "linguistic hegemony." He criticized the government's strategy as a betrayal of Tamil Nadu and an attempt to undermine regional languages. Stalin also questioned why the government has not established institutions promoting Tamil in northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)