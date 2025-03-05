Controversy Erupts Over Odisha's Commemoration of Biju Patnaik

The political climate in Odisha has become turbulent following the BJP government's decision to reschedule the observance of Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary, traditionally marked as Panchayati Raj Divas since 1993, to April 24. This change has prompted disapproval from opposition parties.

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, extended an invitation to opposition leader Naveen Patnaik to attend a state-level event for Biju Patnaik's commemoration, seeking to quell some tensions. However, the BJD criticized the BJP's move as mere formality, asserting it disrespects the legacy of the revered leader.

Further fueling controversy, an incident of vandalism occurred when a statue of Biju Patnaik was damaged in Cuttack. Authorities have responded by filing an FIR and installing a new statue, while the act has been publicly condemned by senior BJP figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)