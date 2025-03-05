Trump's Tumultuous Return: A Speech to Remember

President Donald Trump emphatically announced 'America is back' in a recent speech to Congress, marking a provocative return to power by reshaping U.S. foreign policy and instigating a trade war. However, reactions were mixed as Democrats protested and walked out, while Republicans gave standing ovations.

The lengthy speech came amid market turmoil, triggered by Trump's imposition of new tariffs and a suspension of military aid to Ukraine, altering U.S. policy and raising international concerns. Trump devoted little time to foreign policy, instead focusing on domestic agendas like tax cuts, which could significantly increase federal debt.

While Trump praised figures like Elon Musk and outlined plans for more tariffs, investor fears grew over potential economic impacts. Despite his confidence in the comeback of America, his rhetoric and actions drew a stark division among lawmakers and left many questioning the future direction of U.S. policy under his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)