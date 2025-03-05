Left Menu

Trump's Tumultuous Return: A Speech to Remember

President Donald Trump's speech to Congress marked a turbulent return to the political forefront, with new tariffs igniting market turmoil and a suspension of military aid raising concerns. While promising a federal budget balance and further tax cuts, Trump's actions and comments sparked controversy and reactions from both parties.

Updated: 05-03-2025 11:01 IST
President Donald Trump emphatically announced 'America is back' in a recent speech to Congress, marking a provocative return to power by reshaping U.S. foreign policy and instigating a trade war. However, reactions were mixed as Democrats protested and walked out, while Republicans gave standing ovations.

The lengthy speech came amid market turmoil, triggered by Trump's imposition of new tariffs and a suspension of military aid to Ukraine, altering U.S. policy and raising international concerns. Trump devoted little time to foreign policy, instead focusing on domestic agendas like tax cuts, which could significantly increase federal debt.

While Trump praised figures like Elon Musk and outlined plans for more tariffs, investor fears grew over potential economic impacts. Despite his confidence in the comeback of America, his rhetoric and actions drew a stark division among lawmakers and left many questioning the future direction of U.S. policy under his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

