Stalin Proposes Joint Action as Tamil Nadu Debates LS Delimitation
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin calls for a Joint Action Committee of southern states to discuss Lok Sabha seat delimitation, urging the use of the 1971 Census as a basis. The meeting included multiple parties, but notable absentees like BJP and Naam Tamilar Katchi boycotted the discussions.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to address the contentious issue of Lok Sabha seat delimitation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has proposed the formation of a Joint Action Committee, comprising MPs and representatives from various southern states. The proposal was put forth during an all-party meeting held on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Stalin moved a resolution suggesting that any increase in the number of seats in Parliament should use the 1971 Census as a reference point. Additionally, he recommended that the 1971 Census should guide the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats for a period extending to 30 years from 2026.
The meeting saw participation from key parties like the AIADMK, Congress, and Left parties, but it was notably boycotted by the BJP and the Tamil nationalist party, Naam Tamilar Katchi. The ruling DMK, led by Stalin, is firmly against the delimitation efforts, arguing it unfairly penalizes states like Tamil Nadu for successful population control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Stalin
- delimitation
- Lok Sabha
- seats
- 1971 Census
- Joint Action Committee
- DMK
- AIADMK
- BJP
ALSO READ
Union Minister Criticizes Air India for Defective Seats
High-Stakes Election Battle in Andhra Pradesh: MLC Seats Up for Grabs
We will win more than 215 seats, out of 294, in the next Bengal assembly polls, ensure BJP's tally comes down, claims Mamata Banerjee.
LS delimitation: TN CM Stalin moots Joint Action Committee of MPs, party representatives from southern states at all party meet in Chennai.
Population based delimitation will reduce LS seats for TN: CM Stalin in all party meeting.