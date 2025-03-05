Left Menu

Stalin Proposes Joint Action as Tamil Nadu Debates LS Delimitation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin calls for a Joint Action Committee of southern states to discuss Lok Sabha seat delimitation, urging the use of the 1971 Census as a basis. The meeting included multiple parties, but notable absentees like BJP and Naam Tamilar Katchi boycotted the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:14 IST
In an effort to address the contentious issue of Lok Sabha seat delimitation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has proposed the formation of a Joint Action Committee, comprising MPs and representatives from various southern states. The proposal was put forth during an all-party meeting held on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Stalin moved a resolution suggesting that any increase in the number of seats in Parliament should use the 1971 Census as a reference point. Additionally, he recommended that the 1971 Census should guide the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats for a period extending to 30 years from 2026.

The meeting saw participation from key parties like the AIADMK, Congress, and Left parties, but it was notably boycotted by the BJP and the Tamil nationalist party, Naam Tamilar Katchi. The ruling DMK, led by Stalin, is firmly against the delimitation efforts, arguing it unfairly penalizes states like Tamil Nadu for successful population control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

