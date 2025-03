Japan's Self-Reliant Defense Budget: Rejecting External Pressure

The Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has affirmed the nation's independence in determining its defense budget, dismissing a U.S. official's proposal for increased expenditure against regional threats.

Speaking to Parliament, Ishiba said, "Japan decides its defense budget by itself," after Elbridge Colby, nominated for a top Pentagon role, suggested Tokyo spend more. Japan's plan currently involves doubling its defense budget to about 2% of GDP over five years, targeting increased threats from China, Russia, and North Korea.

The Japanese government emphasizes quality in defense capabilities over sheer budget size. "What we think important is the substance of defense capabilities, not the volume or GDP ratio," stated Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

