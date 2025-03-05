Germany's Fiscal Shake-Up: Bonds and Euro Surge Amidst Bold Economic Moves

In a significant financial shift, Germany's long-dated bonds witnessed their most severe selloff in years, while the euro soared to its highest level in nearly four months. This financial turbulence followed the German conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) reaching an agreement to seek a relaxation of Germany's stringent debt brake.

Amid these developments, European shares bounced back on Wednesday after enduring their toughest day in more than six months. The German government aims to enhance defense spending and propose a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund, according to their leaders. This indicates a newfound fiscal resilience reflected in Germany's strategic economic plans.

The fiscal changes set forth by Germany have caused a spike in bond yields, with the 10-year yield rising 19 basis points to 2.67%, marking its largest daily increase since the COVID-19 pandemic's peak in March 2020. This bold economic stance posits a substantial shift in German fiscal policy with wider implications across Europe's economic landscape.

