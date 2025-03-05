Greek Train Tragedy: Parliament Launches Inquiry Amid Protests

The Greek parliament took a decisive step on Tuesday by establishing a committee to scrutinize how a minister dealt with the aftermath of a tragic 2023 train crash. This decision follows mass protests demanding government accountability, sparked by the second anniversary of the country's deadliest rail disaster that claimed 57 lives, primarily students.

The political scene remains tense as fresh protests are expected outside parliament, with leaders poised to debate their responsibilities concerning the rail tragedy. Opposition parties may present a censure motion against the government, following support for an investigative committee by 277 out of 300 lawmakers.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Christos Triantopoulos resigned to facilitate the inquiry, asserting his innocence amid allegations. The families of victims criticize the government for not promptly initiating a parliamentary inquiry, suspecting an evidence cover-up. A separate judicial investigation continues to assess the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)