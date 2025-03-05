Left Menu

Greek Train Tragedy: Parliament Launches Inquiry Amid Protests

The Greek parliament has initiated a committee to investigate a minister's handling of the aftermath of a fatal 2023 train crash, reigniting public protest over government accountability. This move comes amid criticism from victims' families and political opposition, pushing for clarity and responsibility over the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:59 IST
Greek Train Tragedy: Parliament Launches Inquiry Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

The Greek parliament took a decisive step on Tuesday by establishing a committee to scrutinize how a minister dealt with the aftermath of a tragic 2023 train crash. This decision follows mass protests demanding government accountability, sparked by the second anniversary of the country's deadliest rail disaster that claimed 57 lives, primarily students.

The political scene remains tense as fresh protests are expected outside parliament, with leaders poised to debate their responsibilities concerning the rail tragedy. Opposition parties may present a censure motion against the government, following support for an investigative committee by 277 out of 300 lawmakers.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Christos Triantopoulos resigned to facilitate the inquiry, asserting his innocence amid allegations. The families of victims criticize the government for not promptly initiating a parliamentary inquiry, suspecting an evidence cover-up. A separate judicial investigation continues to assess the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025