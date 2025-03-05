Left Menu

China's Legislative Agenda: Economic Growth and Tech Self-Reliance Lead the Charge

China's latest parliamentary session focuses on stabilizing the economy, technological self-reliance, and addressing domestic issues. The National People's Congress sets a 5% economic growth target, examines AI development, and addresses property slump and government debt concerns. Defense spending and Taiwan policy remain firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:05 IST
China has commenced its annual National People's Congress, highlighting economic stabilization and technological self-reliance as primary objectives. Key targets include broadening artificial intelligence applications and stimulating consumer spending to counter economic challenges.

Premier Li Qiang's report outlined a commitment to economic growth, with a target of around 5% for the coming year. Despite potential trade conflicts with the US threatening growth, the government is set to raise its fiscal deficit ratio to support consumer demand.

Further emphasis is placed on technology, particularly AI and semiconductors, as Beijing aims for self-reliance amid US tech restrictions. Additionally, Li Qiang pledged efforts to mitigate the property slump and manage local government debt, while defense budget increases and steady Taiwan policies persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

