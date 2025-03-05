China's Legislative Agenda: Economic Growth and Tech Self-Reliance Lead the Charge

China has commenced its annual National People's Congress, highlighting economic stabilization and technological self-reliance as primary objectives. Key targets include broadening artificial intelligence applications and stimulating consumer spending to counter economic challenges.

Premier Li Qiang's report outlined a commitment to economic growth, with a target of around 5% for the coming year. Despite potential trade conflicts with the US threatening growth, the government is set to raise its fiscal deficit ratio to support consumer demand.

Further emphasis is placed on technology, particularly AI and semiconductors, as Beijing aims for self-reliance amid US tech restrictions. Additionally, Li Qiang pledged efforts to mitigate the property slump and manage local government debt, while defense budget increases and steady Taiwan policies persist.

