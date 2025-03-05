Left Menu

Shiv Sena Protests Azmi's Remarks on Aurangzeb

The Shiv Sena's Pune unit protested against Abu Asim Azmi for praising Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. They called his remarks an insult to Maharashtra and demanded his suspension and charges of treason. Azmi praised Aurangzeb’s rule, citing India’s territorial extent and economy during that time.

The Pune unit of Shiv Sena voiced strong opposition against Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi on Wednesday for his remarks lauding Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, describing them as an affront to Maharashtra's pride.

Shiv Sena city president Pramod Nana Bhangire stated that Aurangzeb's historic acts against Hindus and religious imposition should not be glorified, and suggested Azmi be prosecuted for treason. The protest was held near Pune's Sarasbaug.

Azmi, who faced suspension from the Maharashtra assembly for his comments, praised Aurangzeb's era for its economic prowess and expansive borders. He described Aurangzeb's conflict with Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as a political battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

