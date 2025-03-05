Left Menu

Leaders Converge on Washington

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to visit Washington alongside Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy and UK's Keir Starmer for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, as revealed by government spokeswoman Sophie Primas. The announcement followed the French Cabinet's weekly meeting, indicating a significant diplomatic gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:51 IST
Leaders Converge on Washington
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Washington, accompanied by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, for discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. Government spokeswoman Sophie Primas made the announcement on Wednesday.

The meeting could signal an important diplomatic engagement focused on strengthening international alliances amid ongoing global challenges.

Primas revealed these plans after the conclusion of the weekly meeting of the French Cabinet, underscoring the significance of the forthcoming diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

AI failures are predictable - and preventable

The WEIRD AI divide: Why some nations trust AI while others don’t

Tech or tyranny? AI ethics under fire in disability rights debate

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025