Leaders Converge on Washington

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Washington, accompanied by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, for discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. Government spokeswoman Sophie Primas made the announcement on Wednesday.

The meeting could signal an important diplomatic engagement focused on strengthening international alliances amid ongoing global challenges.

Primas revealed these plans after the conclusion of the weekly meeting of the French Cabinet, underscoring the significance of the forthcoming diplomatic discussions.

