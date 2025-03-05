Southern States Unite Against India's Parliamentary Redistricting

India's southern politicians joined forces on Wednesday to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial plan to redraw parliamentary constituencies based on the 2011 census. They expressed concerns that the move could tip parliamentary dominance towards the northern states.

Led by M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and supported by the national Congress party and others, the protest highlights the southern states' rapid economic progress and controlled population growth. Stalin proposed using the 1971 census figures for constituency redrawing until 2056, emphasizing that efforts to manage population should not be penalized.

The southern states accuse the Modi government of previous biases, citing unfair treatment in federal fund allocations and development project permissions. Despite the 2021 census delay, the call for a constitutional amendment to guarantee proportional representation persists, with over 15 parties joining the opposition.

