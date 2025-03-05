Congress Vows to Uproot NDPP from Power in Nagaland
Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, new in-charge of Nagaland's Congress, pledges to challenge the NDPP in the 2028 assembly elections. After winning the lone Lok Sabha seat, the Congress plans reforms addressing corruption, unemployment, and women's issues under Ulaka's leadership, aiming for a Congress-led government in Nagaland.
Congress is poised for major political shifts in Nagaland, with newly appointed state in-charge Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka declaring a determined strategy to oust the ruling NDPP coalition by 2028. This comes after the Congress secured the single Lok Sabha seat last year, breaking a decades-long dry spell in the region.
Positioned as a beacon of change, Ulaka highlights the pressing need for better governance, targeting the existing misgovernance allegations under the NDPP and BJP coalition. The Congress seeks to address systemic corruption, particularly the alleged 20% cuts demanded in public services, prioritizing a corruption-free, development-focused administration.
Amid preparations, the party plans an extensive outreach campaign over the next three months, aiming to solidify its presence. Emphasizing the issues of unemployment, education, and gender-related challenges, Ulaka promises a new chapter for Nagaland's future with robust candidate selections and widespread district engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
