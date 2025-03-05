Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Dialogues in the UK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in comprehensive discussions with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, focusing on various aspects of bilateral relations including free trade agreements, strategic coordination, and political cooperation. The talks, held at Chevening House, also covered regional and global issues such as the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:21 IST
Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Strategic Dialogues in the UK
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his UK counterpart, David Lammy, for extensive discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral ties. The high-level talks spanned key areas such as the Free Trade Agreement, strategic cooperation, and political alignment.

The dialogue, held at the historic Chevening House, also addressed pressing regional and global issues, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Through these engagements, both nations underscored the importance of their alliance in contributing to global stability.

Jaishankar's visit signifies a renewed focus on enhancing India-UK relations, with plans to expand cooperation in critical sectors like Artificial Intelligence and telecoms, complemented by cultural and educational exchanges. The visit is poised to bolster economic opportunities and strengthen the partnership's foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025