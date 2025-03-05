Left Menu

Out on bail, MCOCA accused posts reel with ‘baap toh baap rahenga’ message; sent back to jail

A notorious criminal from Nagpur was arrested for posting an Instagram reel to assert his dominance soon after his bail in a case under MCOCA, an official said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Cyber Police registered a case against Thakur and arrested him, the official added.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:23 IST
A notorious criminal from Nagpur was arrested for posting an Instagram reel to assert his dominance soon after his bail in a case under MCOCA, an official said on Wednesday. Sumit Thakur, who faces several cases, recently secured bail in a case registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) after spending a few months behind bars. As soon as he walked out of jail, Thakur posted an Instagram reel with the message "Welcome bhai, bap toh bap rahenga". The video quickly went viral, drawing the attention of the police. On Tuesday, the Cyber Police registered a case against Thakur and arrested him, the official added.

