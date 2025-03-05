Trump and Trudeau discussed fentanyl, trade in 50-minute call, says Canada source
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 05-03-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 23:38 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke for about 50 minutes on Wednesday and discussed fentanyl smuggling and trade, said a Canadian source directly familiar with the conversation.
Teams from both nations will continue to hold discussions on Wednesday, said the source, who did not give details.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Vice President JD Vance were also on the call, the source said.
