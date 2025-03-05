Left Menu

Trump and Trudeau discussed fentanyl, trade in 50-minute call, says Canada source

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 05-03-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 23:38 IST
Trump and Trudeau discussed fentanyl, trade in 50-minute call, says Canada source
  • Country:
  • Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke for about 50 minutes on Wednesday and discussed fentanyl smuggling and trade, said a Canadian source directly familiar with the conversation.

Teams from both nations will continue to hold discussions on Wednesday, said the source, who did not give details.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Vice President JD Vance were also on the call, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025