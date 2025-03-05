Trump 'leaning towards' helping automakers with one-month tariff relief, Lutnick says
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 23:51 IST
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a Fox News interview on Wednesday that he and President Donald Trump spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier in the day.
Lutnick said Trump is "leaning towards" excluding U.S. automakers from tariffs for the next month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
