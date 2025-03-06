Left Menu

Macron says he'll confer with allies on protecting Europe with French nuclear deterrence

France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.Macron described Russia as a threat to France and Europe, and said he had decided to open the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent by our nuclear deterrent. He said the use of Frances nuclear weapons would remain only in the hands of the French president.

  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he will confer with European allies on the idea of using France's nuclear deterrent to protect the continent in the face of threats from Russia.

Macron made the comments in a televised address to the nation. France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.

Macron described Russia as a "threat to France and Europe,'' and said he had decided "to open the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent by our (nuclear) deterrent." He said the use of France's nuclear weapons would remain only in the hands of the French president. Macron also said he hoped to convince US President Donald Trump not to impose tariffs on imports from Europe.

