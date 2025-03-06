Left Menu

Modi arrives in Dehradun on way to Goddess Ganga's winter abode Mukhwa

Besides offering prayers at Mukhwa-Harsil, Modi will also flag off a trek and bike rally besides addressing a public meeting in Harsil. Mukhwa is located on the way to the Gangotri temple. The idol of Goddess Ganga is moved to Mukhwa temple from Gangotri Dham every year after the closure of its portals for the winter.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-03-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 09:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Jolly Grant airport here on Thursday on his way to Mukhwa-Harsil in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand to offer prayers at Goddess Ganga's winter abode.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other dignitaries received him at the airport from where he will fly to Mukhwa-Harsil.

''Heartily welcomed and felicitated the world's most popular leader, respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji who has taken the development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand to new heights with his energetic leadership and tireless efforts, a great seeker of nation's upliftment, on his arrival in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand today at Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun,'' Dhami said in a post on X.

A day ahead of the prime minister's visit, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Modi, approved two major ropeway projects for Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib worth over Rs 6,000 crore.

