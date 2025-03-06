EXCLUSIVE-Bangladesh election this year may be difficult due to unrest, says head of youth-led party

Bangladesh's interim government has been unable to fully ensure public safety and holding a general election this year will be difficult, the head of a newly launched political party told Reuters.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted last August in the wake of mass, sometimes violent, student-led protests. The interim government, headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, said this month that elections could be held by the end of 2025 although unrest has continued. "In the past seven months, we all expected the policing system, law and order to be restored through short-term reforms. It has happened to an extent, but not up to our expectations," said Nahid Islam, the head of Jatiya Nagorik Party or National Citizens' Party (NCP) and former student leader.

"In the current law and order situation and policing system, I don't think it is possible to hold a national election," the 26-year-old said in his first interview as NCP head at his government-provided villa in Dhaka. Islam, who was until recently an adviser in the interim government, is the first politician of significance to cast doubt on Yunus' timeframe for an election.

Political analysts believe his youth-led party could significantly reshape national politics, dominated for decades by Hasina's Awami League party and her rival, former prime minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Those parties have demanded early elections, arguing that power should be returned to a democratically elected government.

Incidents of unrest include attacks on symbols of Hasina's government and clashes between student groups. There have also been reports of attacks on homes, businesses and temples of Hindus and other minorities in the Muslim-majority nation, though the interim government says those reports are exaggerated. Islam said the NCP, which was formed just last week, would be ready for the polls whenever they are held.

However, he added that before elections can be held, it would be crucial to reach a consensus on the so-called 'Proclamation of the July Revolution' - a charter that the interim government plans to prepare in consultations with political parties and student activists. The document is intended to reflect the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people and honour the 1,000 people who died in last year's violence. Student protestors dropped calls for changes to the constitution after the interim government said it would prepare the proclamation.

"If we can reach that consensus within a month, we can call for elections immediately. But if it takes more time, the election should be deferred," he added. Many affluent people across Bangladesh are helping finance the party, said Islam, adding that it will soon look to crowdfunding for a new office and creating a fund for the election.

